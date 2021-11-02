Security plan in place for Deepavali: Tiruchi SP

Six special teams have been constituted to monitor rowdies

The Tiruchi Rural Police have booked 5,78,490 Motor Vehicle petty cases in the current year up to October 31 and realised fines amounting to ₹3.5 crore.

The traffic violation cases additionally booked were 1.72 lakh cases in the current year as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the police had booked 4.06 lakh cases and realised fines amounting to ₹2.43 crore.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Pa. Moorthy told reporters on Monday that the Tiruchi Rural Police recovered stolen properties valued at ₹2.92 crore from January to October 31. Forty rowdies had been detained under the Goondas Act so far this year in an effort to maintain order and 52 other rowdies involved in various cases were arrested.

Mr. Moorthy said life sentence had been secured for the accused involved in three murder cases in the current year.

Six special teams had been constituted to monitor the activities of rowdy elements as a precautionary measure in connection with Deepavali.. Five other teams had been formed to curb illegal sale of liquor and illegal sale of crackers. A separate security scheme had been drawn up for Deepavali as a precautionary measure, which was put into place on November 1.

A total number of 300 police personnel had been involved under the scheme. Adequate police personnel were deployed at places where the public gathered in large numbers to curb crowding. Revamped Rounds System had been introduced as a crime control measure in the district. Thirty-six beat systems had been introduced and beat officers were being deployed in shifts, Mr. Moorthy further said.