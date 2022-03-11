Security measures discussed

TIRUCHI

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar held a meeting with the police personnel of Tiruchi Rural on Friday to discuss about security measures to be taken in connection with the ‘poochorithal’ festival at Samayapuram Mariamman Temple to be held on Sunday. The festival is expected to attract a large number of devotees to the temple.

The steps needed to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles to avoid congestion in and around Samayapuram and prevention of crime during the festival were discussed. The meeting also discussed the deployment of police teams for the festival.