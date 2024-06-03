Security heightened at counting centres in central region

Security has been tightened at the counting centres of the Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituencies in the central region in view of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Teams of police personnel have been deployed at the entrance and inside the counting centres to check and frisk all those entering the centres on the counting day. The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. with postal ballots to be taken up at first. The votes polled in the electronic voting machines would be taken up from 8.30 a.m. onwards. The electronic voting machines used on the day of polling held on April 19 were brought to the counting centres following conclusion of the elections and kept inside the strong rooms of the counting centres amid tight police security.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at every counting centre with door frame metal detectors having been installed at the entrance. The police said a separate security scheme had been drafted for every counting centre. Pickets would be posted in the areas identified as problematic and sensitive with security teams to be deployed in and around the vicinity of the counting centres as well.

The counting centre in the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency is the Jamal Mohamed College. The Tiruchi City Police will deploy 750 police personnel for duty at the counting centre.

Striking forces and patrol vehicles would be on the move in different places in Tiruchi to ensure and maintain order. Fire tenders and ambulances would be stationed at the counting centres.

The Aadhav Public School in Perambalur will be the counting centre for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency; the A.V.C College at Mannampandal near Mayiladuthurai is the counting centre for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency.

The M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering in Karur is the counting centre for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency while the Government Arts and Science College, Sellur in Nagapattinam district is the counting centre for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency and Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government Arts College for Women is the counting centre for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

Instructions have been given to agents nominated on the day of counting of votes, candidates, and officials entering the counting centres to bring with them identity cards which would be checked before being allowed inside, said official sources.

According to sources, the strong rooms at the Jamal Mohamed College will be opened around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the Returning Officer, agents of candidates, and others. The EVMs will be subsequently taken to the counting halls and the counting will start at 8 a.m.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who is the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi constituency, told The Hindu that early leads were expected around 11 a.m. All arrangements are in place, he said. Fourteen tables have been placed for the counting of votes polled in each of the six Assembly segments. Each table will have three persons, including a micro observer. A total of 193 closed circuit television cameras are installed at the counting centre. The proceedings will be video graphed.

Mr. Kumar said officials, drafted for counting duty, have been asked to report for duty at 5 a.m. Agents of candidates will be allowed to enter the counting centre at 6 a.m.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said arrangements were made to announce the results at the end of each round. Counting agents and others would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones. Elaborate security arrangements are to be made in and around the counting centre. About 1,000 policemen will be involved in the security arrangements.

Arrangements in Karur

Karur Collector M. Thangavel, Returning Officer of the Karur constituency, said all arrangements were in place to ensure trouble-free counting. Officials, who were drafted for counting duty, were given extensive training, he said. The votes polled in the six Assembly segments of Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram, Viralimalai, Manapparai and Vedasandur of the Karur Lok Sabha constituency would be taken up simultaneously at 8 a.m. All necessary facilities for the counting agents, officials and others have been made.

Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna said elaborate arrangements have also been made for the counting of votes polled in the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

Agents of candidates would be allowed to enter the counting centre at M.R.C Arts and Science College in Thatthanur at 6 a.m.

