Security checks intensified at railway stations ahead of Independence Day, says SP Railways

August 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Government Railway Police in coordination with the Railway Protection Force has intensified checks at railway stations and its vicinity in connection with the Independence Day.

The checks were being carried out on board trains and at vehicle parking lots at railway stations besides conducting checks of personal belongings of rail travellers at the stations, Superintendent of Police, Railways, Tiruchi T. Senthil Kumar said on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruchi, he said checks were being conducted for the past one week in an effort to reduce railway -related crimes and step up security at stations. He appealed to the rail travellers not to touch any unclaimed baggage at railway premises and alert the Government Railway Police or the Railway Protection Force personnel and extend their cooperation to the security personnel while checking their personal belongings.

Over 600 Government Railway Police personnel were involved in stepping up security at railway stations from Villupuram to Kanyakumari falling under the jurisdiction of Government Railway Police, Tiruchi besides Railway Protection Force personnel, he added.