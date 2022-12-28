Security arrangements in place for CM’s visit to Tiruchi today

December 28, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A comprehensive security arrangement has been made by the police in Tiruchi in connection with the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who will take part in government functions on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate various completed projects, lay the foundation for new works, distribute loans to members of women self help groups and distribute various welfare assistance to the general public at the government function to be held at the Anna sports stadium here in the morning.

Mr. Stalin will thereafter visit Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Unit -II at Mondipatti in Manapparai taluk and open the SIPCOT Industrial Park and its administrative office at Manapparai. He will visit Sannasipatti to distribute medical kits under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuva Thittam’ before leaving for Chennai. Police sources said the Chief Minister will arrive at Tiruchi at around 9.30 a.m by flight from Chennai to take part in the government functions and leave back to Chennai in the afternoon.

Police sources said elaborate bandobust arrangements have been made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit and his participation in different government functions in Tiruchi city and elsewhere in the district. The security arrangements have been made separately by the Tiruchi City Police and the Tiruchi Rural Police.

On the eve of the Chief Minister’s visit to Tiruchi district, the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Santhosh Kumar held a security-related meeting with senior police officers here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tiruchi and Thanjavur ranges, Superintendent of Police of various districts in the zone, Additional Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police. Police sources said necessary instructions were given to the officers regarding the bandobust arrangements.