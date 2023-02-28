ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram special train to run till June-end

February 28, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram weekly special trains will continue to be operated till June. The Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram special (Train No. 07695) will be extended to run from March 1 to June 28. The train will be operated on Wednesdays. It will leave Secunderabad at 9.10 p.m. on Wednesdays and reach Ramanathapuram at 10.30 p.m. the next day. The train will be operated on March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28. 

The Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad special (Train No. 07696) will be extended to run from March 3 to June 30. The train will be operated on Fridays. It will leave Ramanathapuram at 9.50 a.m. on Fridays and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 p.m. the next day. The train will be operated on March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. There is no change in the composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages, a Southern Railway press release said. 

