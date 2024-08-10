ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram special train extended till September

Published - August 10, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The South-Central Railway has extended its weekly Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram special train service till September with additional stops at Tambaram and Peravurani.

According to a Southern Railway release, the special train (07695) will leave Secunderabad on Wednesdays and reach Tambaram around 11.48 a.m. on Thursday and leave by 11.50 a.m. and reach Peravurani with a one-minute stop at 6.47 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, the train (07696) will arrive at Peravurani at 12-51 p.m. on Friday and at Tambaram at 9.13 p.m. on the same day, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US