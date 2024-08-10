GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram special train extended till September

Published - August 10, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The South-Central Railway has extended its weekly Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram special train service till September with additional stops at Tambaram and Peravurani.

According to a Southern Railway release, the special train (07695) will leave Secunderabad on Wednesdays and reach Tambaram around 11.48 a.m. on Thursday and leave by 11.50 a.m. and reach Peravurani with a one-minute stop at 6.47 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, the train (07696) will arrive at Peravurani at 12-51 p.m. on Friday and at Tambaram at 9.13 p.m. on the same day, the release added.

