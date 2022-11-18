Sectional speed on Thanjavur - Karaikal section increased to 110 km per hour

November 18, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Authorisation has been issued by the Principal Chief Engineer, Southern Railway

R Rajaram

 Southern Railway has increased the sectional speed of trains to 110 kilometres per hour on the 95.5 km long Thanjavur- Karaikal section.

The authorisation for increasing the speed on this single line section in Tiruchi railway division was issued by the Principal Chief Engineer of Southern Railway.

The authorisation was issued after perusal of the details and documents submitted in a request for increasing the sectional speed to 110 km per hour on the Thanjavur - Karaikal section via Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.  A set of stipulations have been spelt out prior to implementation of the increase in the sectional speed of trains. One of the stipulations is that all the conditions in the Joint Safety Certificate are to be strictly complied. 

A senior railway official said the Tiruchi division had received the copy of the authorisation on Thursday and it would take a few days to implement it. The Thanjavur - Karaikal section is an electrified stretch and one of the important sections in the vast Tiruchi division, witnessing substantial movement of coal from Karaikal port to different destinations, besides operation of passenger trains, including Karaikal-Ernakulam express.

The Principal Chief Engineer has given a separate authorisation for increasing the sectional speed from 100 km to 110 km per hour on the 36.5 km Villupuram - Puducherry section which also comes under Tiruchi division. 

Plea for new trains

Nagore - Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the railways to introduce a weekly train service from Karaikal or Nagore to Ajmer in Rajasthan.  The Punalur-Madurai express should be extended to Karaikal and a daily overnight train must be operated to Bengalurur either from Karaikal or Velankanni. A memorandum containing these and a few other demands was sent by the association to the Divisional Railway Manager recently for consideration.

