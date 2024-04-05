Sectional speed of trains on Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch increased to 110 km per hour

April 05, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has increased the sectional speed of trains on the nearly 150 km-long Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge stretch, to 110 kilometres per hour. The maximum permissible speed of trains on this non-electrified section earlier, was 75 kilometres per hour.

A communication regarding the increase in speed was issued by Southern Railway authorities a few days ago.

The communication has been conveyed to officials concerned in the Tiruchi Division, for an increase in sectional speed of express trains on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section via Thiruthuraipoondi, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch is one of the major sections falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division. The section was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge, in phases, a few years ago after a prolonged delay.

The section that passes through Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts is yet to be electrified. The Railway Board, New Delhi gave its clearance in July 2023 for electrification of this section and sanctioned ₹143 crore under the ‘Umbrella of electrification of remaining un-electrified sections over Indian Railways’ programme.

At present, the Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram, tri-weekly express service, Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi - Mayiladuthurai daily service (barring Sundays) and the inter-state bi-weekly Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam express trains are being operated via the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section.

Railway sources said except the 37 km Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli and the 10 km Nagapattinam - Velankanni BG sections, the sectional speed of express trains have been increased to 110 km per hour in all other stretches under the Tiruchi Division’s limits.

Rail users in the region say Southern Railway could introduce a morning service from Karaikudi to Mayiladuthurai daily, to provide connectivity to the day-time Tiruchi - Chennai Cholan superfast express at Mayiladuthurai railway junction. There is also a long-pending demand for a daily night service from Karaikudi to Chennai via Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai and Tiruvarur.

