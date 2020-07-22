Section of truckers go on strike in Tiruchi

A section of lorries were off the roads on Wednesday as vehicle owners resorted to a one-day token strike condemning the hike in price of diesel. The strike was called by the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation.
Around 15,000 to 20,000 lorries did not operate, said S. Joseph, district president, Tiruchi District Lorry Owners and Drivers Welfare Association.
Mr. Joseph said several lorries could not be operated due to the hike in price of diesel and vehicle owners were unable to get adequate loads.
The lorry owners urged the government to withdraw road tax for a one-year period from January to December. The vehicle owners also condemned “false cases” booked by traffic police against them.
The federation urged the Centre to take steps to withdraw the hike in the price of diesel and sought waiver of the road tax for one year.
