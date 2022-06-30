Section 144(3) CrPC invoked to safeguard farmers opting for direct sowing
The Mayiladuthurai police on Thursday invoked Section 144 (3) CrPC at Melaparuthikudi in Kuthalam Block to safeguard farmers sowing paddy directly from a section of labourers protesting against the method of cultivation.
The farm labourers, backed by CPI (M), have been opposing direct sowing of paddy on the grounds that it would deprive them of employment. Earlier this week, the farm labourers had a face-off with the police due to this reason, and 39 of them were arrested.
The police invoked Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The farmers sowing paddy directly in their fields were provided protection by a posse of 150 policemen led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai, Vasantharaj.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.