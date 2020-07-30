Second testing centre to be set up in Karaikal GH

Karaikal

30 July 2020 18:22 IST

A second testing centre is expected to be set up in in Karaikal Government Hospital within the next 10 days to enable the health department’s bid to step up random testing.

The existing centre on JIPMER’s Karaikal campus has a capacity to process 40 samples a day. Earlier, the administration had to get the samples tested at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. Since the results came only after 48 hours, decisions on announcement of containment zones could not be taken effectively.

A second testing centre has become essential to clear the mounting backlog of swab samples. At present, about 100 to 120 samples are being lifted from people in the district on a daily basis.

The equipment at JIPMER helps to conduct NAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification) tests. The new facility at GH will also be on similar lines, official sources said.

There is difficulty in sourcing machinery for real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. A facility for RT-PCR test will be able to process over 90 swab samples a day, the sources added.