Second testing centre to be set up in Karaikal GH

A second testing centre is expected to be set up in in Karaikal Government Hospital within the next 10 days to enable the health department’s bid to step up random testing.
The existing centre on JIPMER’s Karaikal campus has a capacity to process 40 samples a day. Earlier, the administration had to get the samples tested at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. Since the results came only after 48 hours, decisions on announcement of containment zones could not be taken effectively.
A second testing centre has become essential to clear the mounting backlog of swab samples. At present, about 100 to 120 samples are being lifted from people in the district on a daily basis.
The equipment at JIPMER helps to conduct NAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification) tests. The new facility at GH will also be on similar lines, official sources said.
There is difficulty in sourcing machinery for real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. A facility for RT-PCR test will be able to process over 90 swab samples a day, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath