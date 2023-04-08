Second stage of Thuraiyur Bypass Road sanctioned

April 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has sanctioned the extension of Thuraiyur Bypass Road up to Athur Road in the town.

Under the second stage, the bypass road will be laid for a distance of about 5.20 km from Perambalur Road to Musiri-Thuraiyur-Athur Road. “Once the second stage of the bypass is completed, it will become a semi-ring road around Thuraiyur town, connecting all major state highways,” said a senior official of the Highways Department here.

The project will be executed by the Projects Wing of the Highways Department. Land acquisition is under way for the project.

According to sources, 70% of the land acquisition process has been completed and the Revenue authorities are expected to complete it fully by the end of this month. Once the land is handed over, the Highways Department will begin the process of tendering. The project will be completed within 18 to 24 months after the tender is awarded.

Welcoming the sanction of the second stage of the Bypass Road, N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur and road safety activist, says it will help reduce traffic congestion and pollution within Thuraiyur town to a large extent. “Vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, headed towards Thammampatti from Perambalur can go straight without entering the town. It will also bring down the travel time by at least 20 minutes.”

The bypass (first stage) was opened for traffic in June 2012 to ease traffic congestion in Thuraiyur town. Residents of Thuraiyur have been demanding the widening of the existing bypass road in view of the rise in traffic volume. The Bypass Road, which runs to a length of about 3.4 km, caters to passenger vehicles headed towards Musiri, Karur, Namakkal and Pallappatti from Chennai. Heavy vehicles transporting consignments from cement factories in and around Ariyalur go via the bypass road while heading towards Coimbatore, Erode, Palakkad, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“The bypass road witnesses continuous traffic round the clock. It is time that it was widened with paved shoulders to ensure the safety of motorists,” Mr. Saravanan adds.