Tiruchirapalli

Second phase of UG entrance test under way at Central University of Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR August 04, 2022 19:01 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:01 IST

The second phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) 2022 for admission to undergraduate programmes at Central universities is under way at Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN).

According to a university release, the examination will be held till August 6 for the second phase. More than 800 students are expected to appear for the entrance test.

More than 91,000 applications have been received for admission to 400-odd undergraduate programmes offered at CUTN. While 38 seats each are offered for five-year integrated programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology and Economics, 62 seats are available for B.Sc. B.Ed. and 38 seats for UG programmes in Music.

The CUET examinations are conducted at 590 centres across the country including 30 centres in Tamil Nadu. The dates for the entrance test for PG programmes will be announced soon, the release added.

