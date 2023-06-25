Second phase of biomining project to be completed by July

June 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The second phase of biomining project to segregate and process accumulated solid waste at Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in Tiruchi, is expected to be completed within a month, as 99% of the work has already been completed.

An Erode-based solid waste management firm, Zigma Global Environ Solutions, is carrying out the biomining project, which began processing and clearing the garbage in October. A sum of ₹25 crore was sanctioned for phase II of the project to clear over 3.3 lakh cubic metre of waste under the Smart Cities Mission initiative.

Around 3.3 lakh cubic metre of waste dumped in the yard was scientifically recycled, and the process of disposing of the RDF, an industrial fuel, is underway. “We are expecting to finish the work by July, as around 99% of the work has already been completed. Currently, we are despatching the RDF to factories in other States,” said B. Sundarapandiyan, manager of the firm.

The RDF generated from the dump yard is being transported to various cement factories in Tamil Nadu and other States including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for using the fuel as a substitute for fossil fuel in factory kilns. On average, around 7000 to 10,000 tonne of RDF were transported per day.

In the first phase of biomining launched in January 2019, waste of over 7.6 lakh cubic metre was removed from the dump yard at a cost of about ₹49 crore. As of now, the Corporation has reclaimed 36 acres of the total 47.7 acre under the project.

The civic body has roped in experts to conduct a detailed study to assess the waste beneath the surface and what steps could be taken to strengthen the soil.

“Experts from NIT are working on the Detailed Project Report to conduct a third phase of biomining. Once the DPR is ready, a tender for phase III of biomining to clear seven lakh cubic metre of solid waste beneath the surface would be floated. The process of clearing garbage through scientific recycling would be executed for the next two years,” said a senior Corporation official.