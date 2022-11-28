Second phase of biomining project likely to be completed soon

November 28, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The biomining project to segregate and process accumulated solid waste at Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in Tiruchi, has entered the second phase and is expected to be completed by April 2023.

Tiruchi Corporation has roped in an Erode-based solid waste management firm, Zigma Global Environ Solutions, to execute the biomining project with a scheduled deadline of 12 months from the date of issuance of the work order. It began processing and clearing the garbage in October.

A sum of ₹22 crore was sanctioned for the second phase of the project to clear over 3 lakh cubic metre of waste under the Smart Cities Mission initiative. “The waste management company which took up the contract completed the preliminary works to assess the exact quantity of waste and commenced work to clear it. The work is expected to be completed in a year,” said a senior Corporation official.

The bio-mining plant established by the company with around 150 workers and exclusive machinery was recycling around 1,500 metric tonne of solid waste per day. As of November, around 12,000 cubic metre of waste has been cleared.

“During the rainfall, it was difficult to process waste, so there was a slight delay. But we would speed up the process from next month. If everything goes as per the plan, the second phase would be cleared by April,” said B. Sundarapandiyan, Manager of the firm.

In the first phase of biomining, which is a process of clearing garbage through scientific recycling, waste of over 7.6 lakh cubic metre was removed from the city’s largest dump yard at a cost of about ₹49 crore.

Though the work that started in 2019 faced some delay during the pandemic, the project has turned out to be a great relief for the residents as there were no fire outbreaks at the dump yard during summer in the last two years.

As per the current plan, after the completion of biomining, the civic body would utilise the 47.7 acres of recovered land which was used for dumping garbage collected from different parts of the city over the last 50 years, for planting native tree variety saplings.