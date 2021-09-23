Second entry at Tiruchi Junction reopens

Tiruchi

23 September 2021 17:45 IST

The decision was taken following decline in COVID-19 cases

After a gap of one-and-half years, the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities have reopened the Kallukuzhi second entrance of the Tiruchi Junction. The decision to reopen the second entry of the station was taken following decline in COVID-19 cases.

Railway officials said a combined counter for passenger reservation system and unreserved ticketing system is functioning on the second entry side after it was reopened. A luggage scanner has been deployed at the second entry side where Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are being deployed in shifts to screen belongings of passengers.

The second entry was closed for travellers when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. That was also the time when passenger train services were completely suspended to prevent the spread of the viral infection with the railways operating only freight and parcel trains. However, express train services were gradually resumed following relaxations announced by the State government.

The officials said the second entry at Kallukuzhi side has been reopened for rail travellers following decline in COVID-19 cases and in the wake of more relaxations having been announced. The official said arrangements have been made at the main entrance of the Tiruchi Junction for separate entry and exit routes for passengers. The entry for passengers at Tiruchi Junction would be near the PRS booking office side, while the exit would be via the VIP entrance side at the main entry.

Sources said there has been a steady movement of rail passengers at Tiruchi Junction as well as all over the Tiruchi Division notwithstanding COVID-19 ever since express train services resumed.

The Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore (Cholan express) specials being operated on the mainline section via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam; Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express; Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore (Rockfort) via Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam specials; the bi-weekly Tiruchi - Howrah specials and the Tiruchi - Palakkad Town passenger are the trains originating from Tiruchi Junction.