Search on to trace youth washed away in Cauvery

August 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Searches entered the second day on Sunday to trace one of the two youths washed away in the Cauvery river at Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot in Tiruchi district. N. Logesh, 20, from Dindigul district, and S. Janarthanan, 20, from Kallakurichi district, were washed away after they slipped into the deep waters while bathing near Thenkarai at Mukkombu on Saturday afternoon. The Jeeyapuram police and a crew of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel conducted a search operation till late evening on Saturday and retrieved the dead body of Janarthanan. A nine-member rescue team continued the search operation for the second day using boats to trace Logesh and his whereabouts were not known as of Sunday evening, according to police sources.

