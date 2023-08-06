HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search on to trace youth washed away in Cauvery

August 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Searches entered the second day on Sunday to trace one of the two youths washed away in the Cauvery river at Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot in Tiruchi district. N. Logesh, 20, from Dindigul district, and S. Janarthanan, 20, from Kallakurichi district, were washed away after they slipped into the deep waters while bathing near Thenkarai at Mukkombu on Saturday afternoon. The Jeeyapuram police and a crew of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel conducted a search operation till late evening on Saturday and retrieved the dead body of Janarthanan. A nine-member rescue team continued the search operation for the second day using boats to trace Logesh and his whereabouts were not known as of Sunday evening, according to police sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.