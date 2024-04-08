Search for leopard continues along water courses

April 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Forest Department continued the search operation for the elusive leopard which is on the prowl in Mayiladuthurai, with a focus along the water courses in the town.

Forest Department on Monday has started field tracking and camera trap works in the Nandalar area. Earlier on Sunday, four cages were placed in Nandalar river stream areas along vital points.Simultaneously, movement of leopard is also being tracked in the earlier movement locations along Cauvery River.

Nineteen camera traps have been installed in locations where movement was reported earlier or possible movement was anticipated. One cage has been placed below Cauvery railway bridge and two cages have been placed along Manjalar river.

One camera trap team from World Wildlife Fund(WWF) India, from Coimbatore, has also joined the field team yesterday with 30 trap cameras.

A thermal drone camera is being used to track night movement. Normal drones are being used in the day time also to track any movement and to get good idea about the landscape around there.

Forest Department team along with police department is constantly in touch with local people to identify any possible leopard movement. Trackers have been involved to carry out field inspections in Nandalar and Veeracholanar areas to zero in on the leopard. The leopard was first spotted on April 2 in Semmangulam area in the town.

