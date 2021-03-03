Room sealed

Residents and DMK cadre of Woraiyur thwarted an attempt to transport school bags, pencils and geometric boxes, meant for distribution to students, from the Corporation Middle School on Kuratheru at Woraiyur where they were stored.

According to sources, the school authorities reportedly tried to transport school bags, which were meant for distribution to students of 64 schools in Tiruchi. The bags bore the images of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalaithaa. A static surveillance team rushed to the spot and conducted an enquiry. The officials put all bags in a room and sealed it.

A revenue official said that no attempt was made to distribute the bags to voters. Since it was decided to use the room, which was used to store bags, for polling purposes, school officials had removed them. However, accepting the demand of the people, the bags were kept in a separate room and sealed. It would be opened only after the State elections.