Room sealed

Residents and DMK cadre of Woraiyur thwarted an attempt to transport school bags, pencils and geometric boxes, meant for distribution to students, from the Corporation Middle School on Kuratheru at Woraiyur where they were stored.
According to sources, the school authorities reportedly tried to transport school bags, which were meant for distribution to students of 64 schools in Tiruchi. The bags bore the images of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalaithaa. A static surveillance team rushed to the spot and conducted an enquiry. The officials put all bags in a room and sealed it.
A revenue official said that no attempt was made to distribute the bags to voters. Since it was decided to use the room, which was used to store bags, for polling purposes, school officials had removed them. However, accepting the demand of the people, the bags were kept in a separate room and sealed. It would be opened only after the State elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath