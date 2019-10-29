Sea of visitors at site of rescue operation

Thousands of people thronged Nadukattupatti to catch a glimpse of the marathon rescue operation.

The 5-km village road that leads to Nadukattupatti from the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway struggled to handle the mounting traffic. People from all walks of life, including politicians, voluntary rescue workers, officials and religious leaders, thronged the site of the rescue operation. Visitors poured in from places as far as Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Erode and Karur districts.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, TMC president G.K. Vasan and DMK Rajya Sabha MP N. Siva were among the political leaders who inspected the rescue efforts and called on the parents of Sujith on Monday.

Prayers pour in

Prayers have been pouring in for Sujith Wilson from across the country, even as the mission to rescue him from an abandoned borewell continues.

Devotees at places of worship across the State offered special prayers for the two-year-old’s safe return.

#SaveSujith has been trending on Twitter since Friday night, with ideas and support coming in from people across the world.

(With inputs from Kathelene Antony)