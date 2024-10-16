ADVERTISEMENT

SDRF trained policemen to be deployed in rescue missions

Published - October 16, 2024 04:25 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur District Police personnel trained in disaster rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed for rescue operations, if any, to arise due to the anticipated heavy precipitation over Tiruvarur districts during next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, eight teams comprising SDRF-trained police personnel each headed by a sub-inspector police officer have been formed. Five teams will be positioned at the Police Sub-Division Headquarters at Tiruvarur, Nannilam, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Muthupettai, while three teams will be available for rescue operations with the District Armed Reserved Police division.

Necessary equipment required for the rescue operations was made available with the rescue teams for quick deployment, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the District Monitoring Officer and Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, B. Gayathri Krishnan, who also served as Tiruvarur Collector earlier, has said in a press release that the village administrative officers have been directed to stay at their respective administrative domains since the keys of the 235 rescue centres were with them. The Tahsildars have also been directed to remain at their respective headquarters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that 176 places have been identified as low-lying areas in the district, she said that the emergency lights, deployed during Gaja Cyclone Disaster rescue missions were in good condition and additional lights would be procured, if needed.

The equipment and sandbags required to carry out flood escalation prevention exercises or to clear obstacles on carriageways were available with the Highways and Public Works Departments, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US