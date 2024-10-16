SDRF trained policemen to be deployed in rescue missions

The Tiruvarur District Police personnel trained in disaster rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed for rescue operations, if any, to arise due to the anticipated heavy precipitation over Tiruvarur districts during next few days.

According to an official release, eight teams comprising SDRF-trained police personnel each headed by a sub-inspector police officer have been formed. Five teams will be positioned at the Police Sub-Division Headquarters at Tiruvarur, Nannilam, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Muthupettai, while three teams will be available for rescue operations with the District Armed Reserved Police division.

Necessary equipment required for the rescue operations was made available with the rescue teams for quick deployment, the release added.

Meanwhile, the District Monitoring Officer and Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, B. Gayathri Krishnan, who also served as Tiruvarur Collector earlier, has said in a press release that the village administrative officers have been directed to stay at their respective administrative domains since the keys of the 235 rescue centres were with them. The Tahsildars have also been directed to remain at their respective headquarters.

Stating that 176 places have been identified as low-lying areas in the district, she said that the emergency lights, deployed during Gaja Cyclone Disaster rescue missions were in good condition and additional lights would be procured, if needed.

The equipment and sandbags required to carry out flood escalation prevention exercises or to clear obstacles on carriageways were available with the Highways and Public Works Departments, she added.