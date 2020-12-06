SDPI stages demo

Tiruchi

06 December 2020 17:43 IST

About 600 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary day in support of their demands here on Sunday.

The demonstration organised near the Palakkarai roundabout was led by the organisation's district president R. Hassan.

The demonstrators urged the Central government and the judiciary to return the Babri Masjid land to the Muslims. They also wanted punishment for those who had demolished the Babri Masjid in December 1992. The demonstration in which several Muslim women took part was held for over one-and-half hours, said the police.

