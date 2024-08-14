GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SDPI, May 17 Movement cadre stage protest condemning arrest of Tamil fishermen

Published - August 14, 2024 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
SDPI cadre stage demonstration in Tiruchi.

SDPI cadre stage demonstration in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and May 17 Movement, among others, on Wednesday were arrested while staging a protest condemning the ill-treatment of Tamil fishermen. 

In a follow-up to protests against the arrest of Tamil fishers in Chennai and Madurai, cadre of political parties staged a protest on Karur Bypass Road in Tiruchi. Following this, Woraiyur police barricaded the area to prevent any violent agitation.  

Nellai Hassan, State president, SDPI, Thirumurugan Gandhi, co-ordinator, May 17 Movement, and Sirajudeen, president – West, SDPI, participated in the protest but were subsequently arrested by the police.  

The protesters claimed that Tamil fishermen were targeted by the Sri Lankan forces for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and that their livelihoods were fraught with danger. They also condemned the Central and the State governments for neglecting the rights of the Tamil fishermen and 81 members of the political parties involved in the protest were arrested and released in the evening, according to police sources. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.