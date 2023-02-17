SDPI indulging in cheap politics: MMK

February 17, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of indulging in cheap politics in the Papanasam Assembly Constituency.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, A.Hibayathullah, district president, MMK Thanjavur North District, has pointed out that the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam road passing through the Papanasam Assembly segment was being relaid due to the consistent efforts put in by the Papanasam MLA, M. H. Jawahirullah.

However, the SDPI cadres were creating an impression among the public that the road laying work was a fallout of the agitations organised by them in this regard and the local MLA had not shown any interest to solve the problem, he said.

Condemning the SDPI for not censuring the elected representatives of other Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district through which the very same road passes through, he wondered why the SDPI was showing more interest in targeting the MMK leader instead of opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party.