SDPI holds stir against verdict

30 September 2020 19:53 IST

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday protesting the Special CBI Court verdict acquitting all accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharathi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The demonstration in Tiruchi was held near Palakkarai roundabout led by district president Hassan. About 75 members of the outfit took part in the demonstration that was held for nearly 45 minutes, said police sources.

Protests in Thanjavur were held at Adhiramapattinam, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Papanasam.

The Campus Front of India staged a demonstration against the verdict in Madukkur in Thanjavur district.