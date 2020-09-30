SDPI holds stir against verdict

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday protesting the Special CBI Court verdict acquitting all accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharathi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
The demonstration in Tiruchi was held near Palakkarai roundabout led by district president Hassan. About 75 members of the outfit took part in the demonstration that was held for nearly 45 minutes, said police sources.
Protests in Thanjavur were held at Adhiramapattinam, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Papanasam.
The Campus Front of India staged a demonstration against the verdict in Madukkur in Thanjavur district.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath