SDPI flays Delhi violence

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the attack on anti-CAA protesters in Delhi and condemning the Delhi police for its failure to control the violence.

Around 300 SDPI members took part in the protest organised near the Ramakrishna bridge under the leadership of its district president Mohamed Hassan.

The demonstration lasted nearly two hours, said police sources.

