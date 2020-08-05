TIRUCHI

05 August 2020 21:07 IST

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged demonstrations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts on Wednesday urging the Centre to withdraw its plan for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The stir in Pudukottai Town was held near Anna Statue in the evening. Similar demonstrations by the organisation members were held in Labbaikudikadu and V. Kalathur villages in Perambalur district, said police sources.

In Tiruchi city, demonstrations were held near TVS Tollgate and at Prabhat Theatre roundabout.