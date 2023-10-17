SDAT seeks 20 more acres of land at Panjapur to set up Olympic Academy

October 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has sought 20 more acres of land at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city for establishing Olympic Academy to train athletes from central districts for Olympics and other international sporting events. .

A proposal has been sent to the Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, which owns about 574 acres of land at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where it is building an integrated bus terminus.

The proposal is a sequel to the allotment of 30 acres to the SDAT to set up the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi as announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a function held in the city on December 29, 2022. Since 30 acres of land was found to be insufficient to create infrastructure for all Olympic sports, SDAT has sent a fresh proposal to the Corporation, seeking 20 acres of land at the same location.

Confirming the development, Collector M Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that there were about 168 Olympic sports. The idea was to set up world-class infrastructure for all recognised Olympic sports including basketball, volleyball, cycling, hockey, football, tennis and swimming in the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi. A modern cricket training centre was among the proposals.

After a field study, a parcel of land owned by Tiruchi Corporation was found to be suitable for the Olympic Academy. The civic body subsequently allotted 30 acres of land. Since it was not sufficient to host the infrastructure for many popular sports, 20 more acres had been sought from the Corporation. He had also impressed upon the Corporation officials to allot 20 more acres. It was under the consideration of the Corporation, Mr. Kumar added.

In a related development, the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply has issued a Government Order, thereby giving enter upon permission to the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development to take steps to set up the Olympic Academy on 30 acres of land at Panjapur. Considering the emergency and importance of building facilities, permission was given to take possession of the land.

Sources added that as per a GO if any department required lands owned by other departments, the concerned department would have to pay the market value of the land. Based on it, Tiruchi Corporation had asked the Tiruchi Collector to fix the price of 30 acres of land so as to collect it from the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development. The process of fixing the price was on. However, it would not be an impediment to taking control of the land.