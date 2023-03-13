SDAT consultant begins survey on establishing Olympic Academy in Tiruchi

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

Close on the heels of an announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on establishing an Olympic Academy in Tiruchi, the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has appointed a consultant to conduct a preliminary study regarding it.

The consultant visited Tiruchi on Saturday and held a discussion with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who briefed him on the facilities and infrastructure to be established in the Olympic Academy.

The consultant then visited Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where the Academy is likely to come up on about 200 acres of land owned by the Tiruchi Corporation. He was said to have studied various aspects including the availability of land, type of soil, proximity to the city, access, water availability, road infrastructure and others. He also made a blueprint for the spots, where the infrastructure for various sports could come up.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that a number of consultations had been conducted at various levels to give a shape to the Olympic Academy since the announcement was made. About 200 acres of land owned by the Tiruchi Corporation had been shortlisted for the project. The site was found to be highly suitable to create infrastructure for all Olympic sports. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, had also visited the proposed site recently.

As a follow-up measure, the SDAT initiated steps to move forward with the proposal. The consultant would submit his report to the Member-Secretary of the SDAT shortly. There were about 168 Olympic sports. The idea was to set up world-class infrastructure for all recognised Olympic sports including basketball, volleyball, cycling, hockey, football, tennis, swimming and others in the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi. In addition to them, a modern cricket training centre was also proposed.

Mr. Kumar said that it would be a major boost to the people of Tiruchi. In addition to Tiruchi, the Olympic Academy would also serve the aspiring sportsmen and sportswomen of other districts of the State considering the easy proximity of Tiruchi to many districts.