A minor scuffle broke out between cadre of AIADMK and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam over placing their respective party flags near the statue of late Chief Minister, J.Jayalalithaa at the Gandhi Road-Thanjavur Railway Station junction on Wednesday.

The clash erupted when the AIADMK cadre removed the flags of AMMK that had been erected to commemorate the late CM’s 73rd birth anniversary. The AMMK office-bearers had reportedly refused to relent when the police had asked them to remove the flags earlier, and went on to stage a road roko.

Subsequently, the police defused the situation and ensured that the both parties garlanded the statue of the late leader without any further skirmishes.