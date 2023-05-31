Scuffle between two groups leads to stone pelting during temple festival, three injured

May 31, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A scuffle that broke out between two groups during a Mariamman temple festival at Vartharajapuram in Thottiyam police station limits in the district led to pelting of stones in which three persons were injured. Police have posted pickets at strategic places to prevent any further untoward incident.

Problem arose during the temple car procession in the evening with two groups assembling at the Agraharam street. A wordy quarrel reportedly ensued and both groups pelted stones at each other triggering tension. Three persons injured in the stone pelting were hospitalised at the Government Hospital in Thottiyam, said police sources.

The sources further said police personnel were provided for bandobust duty in connection with the temple festival adding that the situation was under control. The Thottiyam police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.