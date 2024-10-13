ADVERTISEMENT

SC/ST welfare federation seeks vocational centres, education incentives in Karaikal

Published - October 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal District SC/ST People’s Welfare Federation has submitted a memorandum to the Puducherry government, calling for the establishment of vocational training centres, permanent NEET and IAS coaching centres, and a girl child education incentive scheme to uplift marginalised communities in the region.

Appreciating the Puducherry government’s allocation of ₹25.5 crore to the education department for special classes and schemes for SC students from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund, the federation’s president N. Kamaraj emphasised the need for further initiatives.

Among the key demands are the creation of six vocational training centres across the Karaikal district. These centres would provide skills training in areas such as entrepreneurship, technology, and healthcare, with monitoring committees at the district and commune levels to ensure the effectiveness of the programmes and their relevance to the current job market.

The federation also proposed renovating 30-year-old community halls into modern libraries, equipped with books for higher education and digital resources.

The federation requested enhancements to the housing scheme for SC/ST families, including larger plot sizes, increased subsidies for urban and rural areas, and loan waivers for beneficiaries who are unable to complete the construction of their homes.

