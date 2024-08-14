SC/ST girl students receive education assistance

Canara Bank extended education assistance of ₹14.16 lakhs to SC/ST girl school students through its Thanjavur Region Office on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the education assistance was extended to a total of 354 girl students (59 students, each, from class 5 to 10) in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts under the Canara Bank Dr.Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi Scholarship Scheme. The amount will be credited to the savings bank account of the beneficiaries with Canara Bank, the release added.