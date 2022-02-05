Scrutiny of nominations over in central districts

Civic poll process goes off smoothly with a few rejections

As many as 2,260 nominations out of the 2,284 received for various urban local bodies in Tiruchi district were accepted after scrutiny by officials on Saturday.

Out of 718 nominations filed for 65 wards in Tiruchi Corporation, 711 were found to be in order and accepted. Out of 890 nominations received for 216 wards in the 14 town panchayats in the district, five nominations were rejected. The nomination of a BJP candidate, who filed papers for a ward in Manapparai, was rejected citing absence of his name in the voters’ list.

For the wards in five municipalities in the district, 664 nominations were accepted out of the total 676 filed.

The process of scrutiny of nominations filed for various urban local bodies in the district went on smoothly. The exercise was carried out at the offices of Assistant Returning Officers of the Tiruchi City Corporation, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Thuvakudi, Lalgudi and Musiri municipalities and 14 town panchayats in the district.

The offices witnessed hectic activity with the presence of candidates of various political parties, their agents and lawyers, While the nominations that fulfilled the requirements of the State Election Commission were accepted, officials took time to declare their decision on nominations that received objections.

Collector S. Sivarasu said there were hardly any issues over the scrutiny of nominations. Most of the nominations were found to be in order. Only a few nominations were rejected. Candidates could withdraw their nominations up to Tuesday. The final lists would be released on the same day.

He said a control room had been set up at the Collector Office to receive complaints with respect to the elections.

So far, it had not received any complaint. Only three persons would be allowed to accompany the candidate to seek votes.

Perambalur

Out of 126 nominations for the Perambalur municipality, 125 nominations were accepted. A nomination filed by one Vimalkumar was rejected. Similarly, most of the nominations received for four town panchayats, including Arumbavur and Kurumbalur, were accepted.

Mayiladuthurai

In Mayiladuthurai district, 20 nominations were rejected out of 858 total nominations for two municipalities and four town panchayats.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, 1,095 of the 1,114 nominations received for the urban local bodies were accepted.