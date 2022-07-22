Scribe dies in road accident near Tiruchi

A reporter of a Tamil daily died in a road accident on the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway at Sethurapatti near here in the late hours on Thursday.

The scribe, R. Neelakannan of Akkal Naickenpatti near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district was returning home after work on a motorcycle when a mini-goods carrier rammed the two-wheeler from behind. Neelakannan who was thrown off the vehicle died on the spot. The Manikandam Police have registered a case. The goods carrier has been seized.