Screening for coronavirus begins

Doctors of the Department of Public Health have begun screening passengers for coronavirus while the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has set up an isolation ward to accommodate persons with symptoms.

Doctors of the Department of Public Health and airport authorities have begun screening using thermal detectors and look for travellers with flu-like symptoms, said A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi.

Patients arriving with a runny nose, chest congestion, fever or any such symptoms will be referred to the isolation ward at the MGMGH, he said. The State government has laid out a protocol to manage patients detected with the virus strain after a few travellers were put in isolation wards in Kerala and Mumbai over the last few days.

“Twelve isolation beds have been set up at the MGMGH and it can be increased if necessary. Those with symptoms will be kept at the isolation ward for a minimum of two days during which through tests will be conducted. A team of doctors will follow up with the patients for a few days,” said K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH. A multidisciplinary team consisting of doctors, staff nurses and paramedical staff are on standby.

High-end equipment along with personal protective equipment including masks and gloves are available.