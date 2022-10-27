Scrap removed, utility space increases in BHEL Tiruchi under Clean India Campaign 2.0

Clean India Campaign 2.0, carried out in BHEL Tiruchi as directed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, resulted in clearing of scrap materials at 12 locations and increasing the utility space.

The main focus of this campaign was to clear the scrap material and enhance the working environment and orderliness, in addition to general cleanliness. The activity was carried out in about 30,000 square feet of shop floor area at the 12 locations, a press release said.

Since existing records have been digitized, obsolete files and papers were also disposed off. More than 1,000 employees took part in the campaign enthusiastically, the release said.

Efforts were taken to track the improvement in each area through data collection from shop floors which were seamlessly integrated into an online platform on a daily basis.

This campaign has reiterated a sense of cleanliness among employees and has created the necessary drive within them to instil a culture of cleanliness both at personal and official level, the release said.