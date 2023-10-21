HamberMenu
Scouts and Guides participate in JOTA-JOTI 2023

October 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Educational institutions in Tiruchi district participated in the ‘Jamboree On the Air, Jamboree on the Internet’ (JOTA-JOTI), the annual international digital Scouting and Guiding programme to promote global friendship among young people, on Saturday. JOTA-JOTI 2023, being held from October 20 to October 22, features non-formal educational programmes like webinars, campfires, talent shows, and live performances. In Tiruchi district, the programme was held at Bharathi Matriculation School, Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, District Scout Training Centre (Kattur), the Government Higher Secondary Schools in Lalgudi, Musiri and Thottiyam, and Thiagesar Aalai Higher Secondary School in Manapparai.

