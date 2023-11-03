ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists makes a presentation on Chandrayaan-3 to Central University students in Tiruvarur

November 03, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

L. Srinivasan, scientist with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, explained the significant milestones such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, and the Aditya L1 Mission, showcasing India’s prowess in space exploration to the students of the Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Delivering a talk as part of the Inspiring Lecture series under the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh – Viksit Bharath 2047 on the CUTN campus recently, Mr. Srinivasan gave a presentation on Chandrayaan-3.

The event was marked by an engaging interactive session between him and the CUTN in which he urged the students to aspire, work diligently towards realising their ambition, and bravely overcome hurdles and emphasized that the collective aim would lead to the advancement and development of the country, according to a university release.

