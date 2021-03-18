Scientists bat for rain hose technology

Farmers take part in ‘Field Day’ celebration at Cotton Research Station at Vepanthattai in Perambalur district.

PERAMBALUR

18 March 2021 20:15 IST

Water use efficiency for raising crops in summer season will be higher through rain hose technology than sprinkler system, according to scientists at Cotton Research Station of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district.

The new, affordable spray micro-irrigation technology will be ideal for cultivation of onion, ground nut and vegetable crops in Perambalur district. Rain hose is flexible with a pattern of drip holes made with nano-punching technology to ensure uniform flow of water, S. Somasundaram, Associate Professor and Head, Cotton Research Station, Veppanthattai, said.

Advertising

Advertising

With the new technology, a small amount of water can be applied more frequently; better control of leaching reduces fertilizer application and helps to maintain optimum irrigation, thereby resulting in maximum yield and good quality of produce, Mr. Somasundaram said.

Automation of the system results in faster and healthier growth of plants and crops. The initial investment is much lesser than drip and sprinkler irrigation.

The rain hose ensures uniform and high flow rate of water with the right operating pressure and discharge rate, suiting closely spaced and shallow-rooted crops like onion, groundnut, vegetable crops and leafy vegetables, he said.

There will be no clogging problem and it will sit every type of soil. The easily portable rain hose will cut down labour cost and filtration is not required, Assistant Professor Sakthivel added.

According to Saravanan, a farmer who used the technology, it is quite user-friendly. Rain hose is effective for plants of around 1.5 feet height in the absence of high wind, he said.