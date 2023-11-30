ADVERTISEMENT

Scientist urges students to take up research in nuclear energy

November 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, and The Academy of Sciences Chennai roll out student awareness programme in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

B. Venkatraman, director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, addressing students at St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

More students should opt to study science subjects related to nuclear energy in order to explore its potential use in society, said B. Venkatraman, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, at a meeting hosted by the Department of Physics, St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Mr. Venkatraman was speaking at the inauguration of the “ANU Awareness Programme 2023”, jointly organised by IGCAR and The Academy of Sciences Chennai (ASC), in association with the Physics Department of the college.

Mr. Venkatraman said study of basic sciences would help students take up research and develop atomic energy-based solutions in other fields. “This programme will create an awareness about the need for nuclear energy, because today, due to climate change, there is concern about this issue globally. Various governments, even oil-rich countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are building nuclear power plants. As such, we need to study its effects and the opportunities that are growing for our young science graduates in this field,” said Mr. Venkatraman.

In his address, A. Stephen, Professor, Department of Nuclear Physics, Madras University, and secretary of ASC, explained the objectives of the ANU programme. “We want to motivate students to get into researching atomic science in innovative ways. Starting with Tiruchi, the programme will spread out across Tamil Nadu,” he said.

An exhibition on the work of IGCAR and the history of atomic research in India and technical talks were conducted as part of the programme.

M. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, St. Joseph’s College, spoke.

