Science teachers from govt. schools in Pudukottai undergo training

January 11, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fifty science teachers from government middle schools in Pudukottai district are being imparted in-service training covering a host of topics to keep them abreast of the latest developments in their subjects through practical sessions and demonstrations.

Supported by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Chennai, the five-day training was organised for the government school teachers by the Department of Physics of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women at Pudukottai.

Chemistry in everyday life, plant anatomy, bio-diversity conservation, electronics and digital experiments, acids and base, food components, immunity, and micro organisms are among the slew of topics covered under this training programme with practical demonstration. The teachers were given an update about the advancements and latest developments in the subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science and Zoology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Practical sessions were conducted on using ChatGPT, web designing using HTML, and in artificial intelligence enhanced learning in the laboratory available in the department concerned. The training, which started on January 8, will conclude on January 12, a release from the college said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.