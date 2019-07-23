Tiruchirapalli

Science camp for school students gets under way

Professor N. Chandrakumar, IIT, Madras, addressing students at the science camp in Tiruchi on Monday.

Professor N. Chandrakumar, IIT, Madras, addressing students at the science camp in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

A five-day DST-Inspire Science Camp sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, got under way at the National College here on Monday.

The objective of the camp is to create a platform for school students to interact with eminent scientists and professors and motivate the young minds to take up research activities in the field of science.

Eminent faculty members from various colleges and higher educational institutions would interact with the students during the course of the camp in which more than 200 students would take part.

N. Chandrakumar, Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT, Madras, inaugurated the camp in the presence of the College Principal R. Sundararaman.

Among those who would interact with the students include N. Ramanujam, UGC Emeritus Fellow and T. J. Pandiyan, Bhatnagar Awardee.

Subbaiah Pandiyan would demonstrate simple scientific experiments to the students.

