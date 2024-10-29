GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Science and technology key to raising India’s profile in the world, says CSIR chief

Over 70,000 undergraduate, postgraduate and M.Phil students given degrees in absentia and 520 Ph.D candidates, including 90 gold medal-winners, receive their degrees in person

Published - October 29, 2024 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor and Chancellor of Bharathidasan University R N Ravi presenting medals and degree certificates to graduates during the 39th convocation of the university in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Governor and Chancellor of Bharathidasan University R N Ravi presenting medals and degree certificates to graduates during the 39th convocation of the university in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The current geopolitical situation has made it imperative for India’s youth to work towards raising the country’s profile in the world by promoting self-reliance as part of the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ development roadmap, said N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

Ms. Kalaiselvi was speaking at the convocation of the Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Tuesday, which was presided over by Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi.

“’Viksit Bharat 2047’ is the need of the hour to promote the development of India. It is important that we do not depend on other countries for any of our important requirements. Students must pause for a moment of self-realisation that they are the citizens of a great country. India is in itself a complete package and therefore we are in no way inferior to anyone else in the globe,” said Ms. Kalaiselvi.

“This is time for us to prove that we can come up with innovative ideas that are not only relevant but also accepted for implementation in the global market. Science and technology alone can help India achieve the target of ‘Viksit Bharat’. If we are able to contribute to the nation, Viksit Bharat is not just a tagline, but a commitment towards development,” she said.

According to an official statement, 520 Ph.D candidates received their degrees in person on Tuesday, of whom 90 were gold medal winners.

Over 70,000 undergraduate, postgraduate and M.Phil students received their degrees in absentia. BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam presented the annual report.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:12 pm IST

